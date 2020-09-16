WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Shaun Johnson of the Sharks kicks during the round 18 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Cronulla Sharks at Westpac Stadium on July 19, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
JAMES TEDESCO
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Tries
2
Try Assists
2
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and set up two others in Easts comprehensive victory over top-eight side Newcastle.

DANIEL TUPOU
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Tries
160
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Became the fourth Rooster in history to score 100 tries for the club with a two-try haul.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
153
All Run Metres
8
Tackle Breaks

Terrorised North Queensland centre three quarter Justin O’Neill throughout the contest with some devastating runs. Finished the game with eight tackle breaks and 153 run metres.

CAMPBELL GRAHAM
Centre
Rabbitohs
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
176
All Run Metres

Bagged a double (his third double over the past four games) and completed 21 tackles.

RONALDO MULITALO
Wing
Sharks
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Tries
106
All Run Metres
2
Tackles Made

Produced two tries. Continues to flourish as one of the games more exciting finishers.

SHAUN JOHNSON
Five-Eighth
Sharks
ROUND 18 STATS
2
Try Assists
386
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

Had a hand in every Cronulla try as the New Zealand International returned from a long injury layoff against his former club.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Try Assists
509
Kick Metres
2
Line Break Assists

Led Penrith to their 13th win in a row against a flailing Parramatta side with a composed performance.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
Prop
Panthers
ROUND 18 STATS
249
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
21
Hitups

Ran for 250 metres with the ball in hand and completed 44 tackles in another busy performance.

CAMERON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
34
Tackles Made
3
Line Break Assists
3
Try Assists

Was credited with three try assists against the Cowboys, his most in a single game this season.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA
Prop
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
140
All Run Metres
1
Tries
7
Tackle Breaks

‘Big Nelson’ added to his season try-scoring total with a barnstorming run. Completed his 50-minute stint with 140 run metres, 24 tackles and seven tackle-breaks.

SIOSIFA TALAKAI
Second-Row
Sharks
ROUND 18 STATS
36
Tackles Made
4
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

Returned to the NRL this season after being restricted to the reserve grade during his time at Penrith over the past two years; and after his recent performances, it’s hard to comprehend why he was exiled to the lower tier competition. Against the Warriors, Talakai ran for 191 metres, completed 36 tackles and recorded a try assist.

JOHN BATEMAN
Second-Row
Raiders
ROUND 18 STATS
38
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Saved two tries with a great defensive performance and was later rewarded with a try of his own.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI
Lock
Storm
ROUND 18 STATS
1
Tries
31
Tackles Made
1
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, his sixth of the season, and ran for 170 metres with the ball in hand.

Interchange

  1. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
  2. Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
  3. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
  4. Morgan Harper (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)