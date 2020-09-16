Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and set up two others in Easts comprehensive victory over top-eight side Newcastle.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Became the fourth Rooster in history to score 100 tries for the club with a two-try haul.
Centre
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Terrorised North Queensland centre three quarter Justin O’Neill throughout the contest with some devastating runs. Finished the game with eight tackle breaks and 153 run metres.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Bagged a double (his third double over the past four games) and completed 21 tackles.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Produced two tries. Continues to flourish as one of the games more exciting finishers.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Had a hand in every Cronulla try as the New Zealand International returned from a long injury layoff against his former club.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
Line Break Assists
Led Penrith to their 13th win in a row against a flailing Parramatta side with a composed performance.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Hitups
Ran for 250 metres with the ball in hand and completed 44 tackles in another busy performance.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Line Break Assists
Try Assists
Was credited with three try assists against the Cowboys, his most in a single game this season.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
‘Big Nelson’ added to his season try-scoring total with a barnstorming run. Completed his 50-minute stint with 140 run metres, 24 tackles and seven tackle-breaks.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
Returned to the NRL this season after being restricted to the reserve grade during his time at Penrith over the past two years; and after his recent performances, it’s hard to comprehend why he was exiled to the lower tier competition. Against the Warriors, Talakai ran for 191 metres, completed 36 tackles and recorded a try assist.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Saved two tries with a great defensive performance and was later rewarded with a try of his own.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, his sixth of the season, and ran for 170 metres with the ball in hand.
Interchange
- Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors)
- Cameron McInnes (St. George Illawarra Dragons)
- Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
- Morgan Harper (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)