JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and set up two others in Easts comprehensive victory over top-eight side Newcastle.

DANIEL TUPOU

Wing Roosters ROUND 18 STATS 2

Tries 160

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Became the fourth Rooster in history to score 100 tries for the club with a two-try haul.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 18 STATS 153

All Run Metres 8

Tackle Breaks

Terrorised North Queensland centre three quarter Justin O’Neill throughout the contest with some devastating runs. Finished the game with eight tackle breaks and 153 run metres.

CAMPBELL GRAHAM

Centre Rabbitohs ROUND 18 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 176

All Run Metres

Bagged a double (his third double over the past four games) and completed 21 tackles.

RONALDO MULITALO

Wing Sharks ROUND 18 STATS 2

Tries 106

All Run Metres 2

Tackles Made

Produced two tries. Continues to flourish as one of the games more exciting finishers.

SHAUN JOHNSON

Five-Eighth Sharks ROUND 18 STATS 2

Try Assists 386

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Had a hand in every Cronulla try as the New Zealand International returned from a long injury layoff against his former club.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 18 STATS 1

Try Assists 509

Kick Metres 2

Line Break Assists

Led Penrith to their 13th win in a row against a flailing Parramatta side with a composed performance.

JAMES FISHER-HARRIS

Prop Panthers ROUND 18 STATS 249

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 21

Hitups

Ran for 250 metres with the ball in hand and completed 44 tackles in another busy performance.

CAMERON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 18 STATS 34

Tackles Made 3

Line Break Assists 3

Try Assists

Was credited with three try assists against the Cowboys, his most in a single game this season.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA

Prop Storm ROUND 18 STATS 140

All Run Metres 1

Tries 7

Tackle Breaks

‘Big Nelson’ added to his season try-scoring total with a barnstorming run. Completed his 50-minute stint with 140 run metres, 24 tackles and seven tackle-breaks.

SIOSIFA TALAKAI

Second-Row Sharks ROUND 18 STATS 36

Tackles Made 4

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

Returned to the NRL this season after being restricted to the reserve grade during his time at Penrith over the past two years; and after his recent performances, it’s hard to comprehend why he was exiled to the lower tier competition. Against the Warriors, Talakai ran for 191 metres, completed 36 tackles and recorded a try assist.

JOHN BATEMAN

Second-Row Raiders ROUND 18 STATS 38

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Saved two tries with a great defensive performance and was later rewarded with a try of his own.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI

Lock Storm ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 31

Tackles Made 1

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, his sixth of the season, and ran for 170 metres with the ball in hand.

Interchange