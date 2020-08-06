Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has breached COVID protocols, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that Bennett had lunch at an Italian restaurant Grappa in Leichhardt yesterday with a woman believed to be his partner.

Under the league’s strict COVID restrictions, players, coaches or staff members inside the bubble are prohibited from public places including restaurants and cafes.

Bennett spoke to the media later on Wednesday morning after his team’s captain’s run at Redfern Oval.

“I don’t know. If it was a breach I wouldn’t have done it. I went with my partner who I live with,” he told reporters.

“I go shopping, I go out to get meals at different meals.”

He said the first he had heard of his breach was through the media.

“I just come in from training and I heard news reports about it and I left it in the hands of NRL and people running our Covid quarantine”

He could be stood down pending a coronavirus test.

The NRL integrity unit will now investigate the matter to decide on any potential penalties.

The Daily Telegraph reached out to the Rabbitohs for comment, who were not aware of the incident.

“I can’t comment until I can speak to Wayne,” Souths chief executive Blake Solly said. “He is on the field at training.”