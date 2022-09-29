NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo has assured Penrith Panthers fans that plans for a new multimillion-dollar suburban stadium will not be binned by the New South Wales State government.

Bluebet Stadium, the current home to the reigning premiers, boasts a capacity of 22,500 spectators and has been the club's lodgings since its inception in the 60s.

A new stadium has been promised for Penrith and the Panthers, however, private discussions among government cabinet has been held regarding the funding, with money already withdrawn or witheld from other suburban grounds, with all of Brookvale, Leichhardt and Shark Park slated for upgrades previously.

In conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Abdo was positive about the NRL's bid for a $300 million replacement to the old Penrith Stadium.

"We are. We are extremely committed to making sure that we can get world-class stadiums for all sports, but particularly for our sport in Sydney," Abdo told the publication.

“The commitment the government has shown to that strategy is really heartening for us, and it’s an important area and an important stadium."

“[Western Sydney] has produced so many stars in the game, and we’ve now got CommBank Stadium and hopefully, very soon, we’re going to get construction started on Penrith Stadium.

"Those are coliseums, but they’re community assets which help what everyone aspires to be, which is part of the elite game.”