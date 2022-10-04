The NRL's hopes of hosting an official season game in the United States are back on the table after reports emerged that an American multi-millionaire has had high-level talks with NRL officials regarding the matter.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, American businessman Paul Langi Kinikini has met with officials in regards to bringing an NRL game to the state of Utah, given the area has a high Polynesian and Mormon population.

Kinikini has already explained his vision to various NRL powerbrokers including Peter V'landys and Andrew Abdo. It's believed the current administrators are still hoping to take games to America as early as Round 1, 2023.

While Kinikini confirmed the talks did happen, he remained tight-lipped about the details.

“I was there for meetings, they were very productive and we're moving forward, but I'd prefer not to say anything at this point,” he told the Herald.

This isn't Kinikini's first attempt to bring rugby league to Utah, either, after attempting to secure hosting rights for a Test match between Tonga and Samoa in Salt Lake City two years ago. He even offered a seven-figure guarantee to address concerns after the financial instability of the 2018 Denver Test between New Zealand and England.

Manly have maintained their interest in being involved in the clash, but original participants South Sydney have withdrawn, believing there wasn't enough time to pull off the task properly - which is a blow given the marketing opportunities created by the Rabbitohs' association with Russell Crowe.

While the NRL are determined to explore every option, a US game won't take place unless it can be cost-neutral.

Meanwhile, talks are also ongoing about a return of the World Club Challenge, likely to be held in Australia next year, with Penrith meeting English champions St Helens.

The once-annual clash has not been seen since the onset of the pandemic.