The two winners of the NSW Cup and QLD Cup will go head-to-head for the NRL State Championship on Sunday before the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Launching Grand Final day on Sunday, Cronulla Sharks feeder team Newtown Jets will clash against The Dolphins feeder team Norths Devils. The two teams will not only be looking to add another trophy to their cabinet but also show who the superior state is.

Newtown named an unchanged side that defeated the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup Grand Final, and the Norths Devils have also named the same team that won against the Redcliffe Dolphins a fortnight ago.

The two teams boast a ton of NRL experience, with the likes of Tesi Niu, Liam Ison, Mason Teague, Billy Burns, Oryn Keeley and Mawene Hiroti all running out to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Newtown Jets

1. Liam Ison

2. Tom Rodwell

3. Chris Vea'ila

4. Mawene Hiroti

5. Sam Stonestreet

6. Khaled Rajab

7. Niwhai Puru

8. Rhys Dakin

9. Jayden Berrell

10. Tuku Hau Tapuha

11. Kyle Pickering

12. Billy Burns

13. Blake Hosking

Interchange

15. Jordan Leiu

17. Billy Magoulias

18. Samuel Healey

19. Brad Fearnley

Player to Watch: Liam Ison

Starting the year in the Jersey Flegg Cup, the fullback rookie sensation has been one of Newtown's best this season, which even saw him called up to the Sharks to make his maiden first-grade debut.

One of the most talented players on show on Sunday, Ison will be looking to continue his great form that has seen him score ten tries in 16 matches, make 100 tackle busts and average 138 running metres per game.

Norths Devils

1. Jordan Lipp

2. Blake Paskins

3. Tesi Niu

4. Jacob Gagan

5. Manase Kaho

6. Jack Wright

7. Jack Ahearn

8. Cooper Jenkins

9. Kierran Moseley (c)

21. Tukimihia Simpkins

11. Jeremiah Simbiken

12. Oryn Keeley

13. Mason Teague

Interchange

16. Sam Elliott

17. Julian Christian

18. Campbell Duffy

20. George Fai

Player to Watch: Cooper Jenkins

Wanted by at least five clubs, including the Dragons and Eels, front-rower Cooper Jenkins will lead the forward pack for the Norths Devils. Jenkins will bring aggression and intensity into the game from the opening kick-off.

In 18 matches, he has scored seven tries, made seven line-breaks and is averaging 98 running metres per game. He also has a tackle efficiency rate of 91 per cent in defence totalling 302 tackles.