Melbourne Storm and Queensland Maroons half Cameron Munster has called on the NRL to abandon its plans for expansion and relocate a Sydney-based team.

It's an idea which has been toyed with previously by pundits and members of the media alike, and while the NRL have seemingly never seriously considered it, it has been suggested that relocating a Sydney-based team to another city could be the way to go.

Munster is one of the first players to have spoken out in favour of the idea, telling Cchannel 7 Brisbane News that the NRL should axe a Sydney team.

"I know a lot of Sydney teams will probably hate me saying that, but take a Sydney team out and put them in Queensland I think," Munster said.

Munster also admitted he may eventually look at a move to finish his career in the sunshine state.

"I want to be a one-club man, but at the end of the day if they want to bring in younger players to keep this club going and it means I need to move, then I'll eventually have to bite the bullet," Munster added.

Queensland currently have three teams in the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, however, the Origin star believes players in North and regional Queensland may be lost to the game without more opportunities which would be presented by another team in the state.

"Queensland definitely need another team and there is so much good talent in regional towns and players around North Queensland that haven't been looked at."

The NRL are set to make a decision on expansion in October, with three bids vying for the code's 17th licence.

It's understood the Redcliffe Dolphins bid is the runaway favourite at this point, with the Brisbane Firehawks and Brisbane Jets entries rounding out the field.