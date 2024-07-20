The NRL are reportedly set to confirm both the Perth Bears, and a Papua New Guinea-based team, will be admitted to the NRL before the end of the decade.

It has been widely reported over the last 12 months that the Papua New Guinea bid for expansion has been leading the race.

While it's unclear exactly how the team will work, whether they will be based in Port Moresby or in Australia, and the plans for attracting players to the nation, it's understood the NRL have now agreed to terms with the Australian Federal Government and Papua New Guinea administration for the team to join the competition in either 2027 or 2028.

2GB Radio's Ben Fordham has revealed the announcement that the team will join the competition will come sooner than expected.

“I can tell you this morning that that announcement is nearly upon us,” 2GB's Ben Fordham claimed on air this week.

“The plan was to announce it as an anniversary present for the people of Papua New Guinea, because on the 16th of September it's the 49th anniversary of the country's independence.

“However, they're now looking at bringing that announcement forward to an earlier date and they're now getting ready to make it an early anniversary present for Papua New Guinea.

“The announcement is now set to happen next month, in August, and don't be shocked if the announcement comes as we soak up the excitement of the Olympic Games (which run until August 11). It is going to happen.”

The head of the PNG bid, Wapu Sonk, said the bid's announcement is "imminent".

“It's imminent. We are tying up the loose ends now to formalise it. It's getting near, it's becoming a reality," he told News Corp.

But News Corp's Brent Read is reporting that the NRL, in announcing their long-term expansion road map, will confirm two new teams this year, with one to enter in 2027 (which is also when the current TV deal ends), and the other to enter a year or two later.

It's unclear at this stage which order the two teams - being the Papua New Guinea bid, and the Perth bid that is linked up with the North Sydney Bears - will enter the competition.

It's understood that the Perth team are still being fought for the second spot by a team based in New Zealand who would join the Warriors in playing out of the nation.

The PNG bid is rock solid thanks to federal government funding, who are attempting to ensure the Chinese government can't influence Papua New Guinea.