The NRL are reportedly set to explore the option of vaccinating players and staff before they return from the Queensland hub.

The entire competition was shifted to Queensland amid a growing COVID outbreak in both Sydney and Melbourne a month ago, and will not return before the end of the season.

Sydney's COVID outbreak means the city will be in lockdown until at least the end of September, and vaccinations have been viewed as the way out by state and federal government.

According to an Sydney Morning Herald report, the NRL will aim to educate all players on vaccines with the idea that many will take up the option to get a jab.

Not only that, but the NRL has already met with those in charge of the national vaccine rollout to find out what timeline the NRL players and staff may be able to access the Pfizer vaccine.

Australian Rugby League Commisssion chairman Peter V'Landys told the publication that they haven't given up on getting players vaccinated before leaving Queensland, despite the fact Panthers' CEO Brian Fletcher has offered up the Panthers' leagues club as a mass vaccination hub for players when they return to Sydney.

“We might even be in a position to do that before they come back to NSW,” V'Landys said.

“If the vaccine is available, that’s what we’ll do, but we’re looking at all our options and we’re trying to do our bit. We’ve started the community campaign and we’re aware western Sydney needs Pfizer more than anyone.

“We haven’t asked for any favourable treatment, we’re sitting in the queue and waiting our turn. But you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring. COVID doesn’t work with you, you’ve got to work with COVID.”

It's understood the NRL won't fight players who don't want to receive a vaccination on the issue, however, the competition do have a preference for all players to be vaccinated before pre-season training gets underway, likely in November.