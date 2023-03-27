The NRL has suspended three big names this week, with the Eels, Cowboys and Raiders all being hit hard in the judiciary.

Junior Paulo headlines the offenders, copping a two-match ban after taking an early guilty plea for his grade two careless high tackle on Zac Hosking.

The Green Machine's Jack Wighton took an early guilty plea for both a careless high tackle and a dangerous contact charge. He has been fined $1,800 for his high shot but will miss two games for his dangerous contact effort on Newcastle's Jackson Hastings resulting in shoulder-to-head contact.

The final set for a stint on the sidelines is Cowboys' Jeremiah Nanai. The back-rower will miss two matches after taking an early guilty plea for his careless throw charge on Titans winger Phillip Sami.

In addition to Wighton, four other players have been fined with Parramatta's Maika Sivo facing the biggest sting to the wallet after his early guilty plea resulted in a $3,000 for dangerous contact.

South Sydney's Jed Cartwright has been hit with the same charge and has also taken an early guilty plea for a charge of $750.

Mitch Kenny has taken the early guilty plea for his careless high tackle resulting in a $1,800 fine. Cowboys' centre Valentine Holmes has also taken the plea and been stung for $1,500 after his shoulder charge on Aaron Schoupp.

Dragons' five-eighth Jayden Sullivan will take a plea at 12pm (AEST) tomorrow for his two dangerous contact charges on William Kennedy and Teig Wilton.