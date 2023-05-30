Todd Smith will return to refereeing duties this weekend, with the official who was axed over the last two rounds handed what could be the game of the round.

Smith will officiate the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos clash on Saturday evening in the Shire, with both teams sitting in the top four after 13 rounds of action.

The two-week exile from the bunker for Gerard Sutton is also over, who will referee the Tigers and Raiders to start the round on Friday evening after jetting back from Adelaide where he is the standby referee for Origin 1, before sitting in the bunker for the Warriors and Dolphins on Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Klein, who will be in the middle for Origin 1, will be given longer to back-up, handling the bunker for the Titans and Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon, before rerereeing the Roosters and Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

All five on-field referees from last weekend - Klein, Sutton, Liam Kennedy, Grant Atkins and Peter Gough will keep their spots for Round 14 and will be joined by Smith and Chris Sutton.

Here are all the official appointments for Round 14.

Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua

Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe

Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: David Munro and Cameron Maddy

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday

Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Damian Brady and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons