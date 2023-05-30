Todd Smith will return to refereeing duties this weekend, with the official who was axed over the last two rounds handed what could be the game of the round.
Smith will officiate the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos clash on Saturday evening in the Shire, with both teams sitting in the top four after 13 rounds of action.
The two-week exile from the bunker for Gerard Sutton is also over, who will referee the Tigers and Raiders to start the round on Friday evening after jetting back from Adelaide where he is the standby referee for Origin 1, before sitting in the bunker for the Warriors and Dolphins on Saturday afternoon.
Ashley Klein, who will be in the middle for Origin 1, will be given longer to back-up, handling the bunker for the Titans and Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon, before rerereeing the Roosters and Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.
All five on-field referees from last weekend - Klein, Sutton, Liam Kennedy, Grant Atkins and Peter Gough will keep their spots for Round 14 and will be joined by Smith and Chris Sutton.
Here are all the official appointments for Round 14.
Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Darian Furner
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Darian Furner
Standby touch judge: Rochelle Tamarua
Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Dan Munroe
Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: David Munro and Cameron Maddy
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday
Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons