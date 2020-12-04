SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Roosters head coach Trent Robinson watches on during a Sydney Roosters Training Session at Kippax Oval on March 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Sydney Cricket Ground is at the epicentre of a potential scheduling clash with the NRL and Cricket Australia as we approach the new year, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Roosters have had to relocate their home games in 2021 from the Sydney Football Stadium as redevelopment plans continue to progress.

The Chooks will begin their 2021 NRL campaign against Manly at the SCG, but it is expected that NSW will host a Sheffield Shield test match around the same time.

The Blues are currently in contention for a spot in this season’s Shield final, with cricket often retaining the rights to the SCG during the mid-March period.

Complicating this even further is the fact that the SCG doesn’t have a drop-in wicket, meaning the central square will need to be prepared for the test match.

The Roosters have told the Herald that a number of their home fixtures next season are yet to be decided.

Most of the availability concerns won’t be solved until the AFL publishes the fixtures for the Sydney Swans, who also play home games at the SCG from late March until August at the earliest.

Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW, the NRL, Roosters and venue officials are set to hold discussions over the coming days in an attempt to solve the matter.