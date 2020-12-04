The Sydney Cricket Ground is at the epicentre of a potential scheduling clash with the NRL and Cricket Australia as we approach the new year, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Roosters have had to relocate their home games in 2021 from the Sydney Football Stadium as redevelopment plans continue to progress.

The Chooks will begin their 2021 NRL campaign against Manly at the SCG, but it is expected that NSW will host a Sheffield Shield test match around the same time.

1987 – The @SeaEagles beat @RaidersCanberra 18 – 8 in the last ever rugby league grand final played at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground.#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/OgXrLNRRnQ — NRL (@NRL) October 23, 2020

The Blues are currently in contention for a spot in this season’s Shield final, with cricket often retaining the rights to the SCG during the mid-March period.

Complicating this even further is the fact that the SCG doesn’t have a drop-in wicket, meaning the central square will need to be prepared for the test match.

The Roosters have told the Herald that a number of their home fixtures next season are yet to be decided.

Most of the availability concerns won’t be solved until the AFL publishes the fixtures for the Sydney Swans, who also play home games at the SCG from late March until August at the earliest.

Factor in Swans home games at the SCG as well whenever the #AFL release the fixture . It may not just be the NRL that C.A. will have to negotiate with #cricket https://t.co/h3WNRTPaTb — Just a Peanut with a Tweeter Account (@crowdiegal) December 2, 2020

Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW, the NRL, Roosters and venue officials are set to hold discussions over the coming days in an attempt to solve the matter.