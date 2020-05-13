The revised NRL draw could be in disarray as a number of NRL players are refusing to stick to the ‘no jab, no play’ policy set by the Queensland Government, reports The Daily Telegraph.

A number of players could miss round two which kicks off on May 28, with the likes of Canterbury hooker Sione Katoa, Manly Sea Eagles pair Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake, and Canberra Raiders players Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine and Sia Soliola reportedly refusing the shot.

This means that some players who do not take the flu shot would have to remain in Queensland, considering that the NRL is planning on to play games in New South Wales as they wait for restrictions to be eased.

Dr Jeannette Young told The Daily Telegraph the rules are pretty clear.

“If they’ve had an anaphylactic reaction to a previous flu vaccine or to any component of the flu vaccine then you do not need to be vaccinated,” she said.

Meanwhile Manly Sea Eagles chief executive Stephen Humphreys, says that some players are not willing to take the flu shot because of personal issues they have had in the past.

“From the conversations I’ve had, their reasons are quite personal and relate to experiences they’ve had in the past,” Humphries said.

“So while I wouldn’t categorically say they are in that (exemption group), they have had experiences in the past that are framing their thinking.”