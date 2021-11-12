Sydney Roosters and New South Wales fullback and captain James Tedesco has reportedly been fined by the NRL, but not for a racist remark.

It had been alleged that Tedesco made a racial remark to a Vietnamese woman outside of a Bondi pub a number of weeks ago in the early hours of the morning.

The alleged remark related to a popular Korean Netflix series "Squid Games", which the woman accused Tedesco of shouting at her.

The Roosters originally completed their own investigation of the incident following an Instagram post which alerted the club.

The club found that Tedesco had nothing to answer for however, completing their own investigation into the issue.

Since then, the NRL integrity unit have been investigating, including interviewing Tedesco, witnesses, teammates who were in attendance and the woman and her sister who was also at the incident.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting however that Tedesco has been fined for drunken behaviour instead of the racist remark, which the NRL couldn't prove either way.

The fine is believed to be $10,000.

Tedesco won't be suspended or forced to miss any games under the punishment which has been reported today, meaning he will be free to run out in the opening game of the Roosters 2022' campaign, as well as lead the Blues back into State of Origin in the middle of next year.

Tedesco is also thought to be a strong chance to captain the Kangaroos at the end of year Rugby League World Cup, although it remains to be seen what, if any, impact this incident will have on his standing for that position in Mal Meninga's set up.