Sydney has reportedly won the right to host the 2024 NRL grand final in a one-year, $10 million deal with the New South Wales state government.

The NRL have floated the idea of playing the grand final elsewhere, and the 2023 grand final wasn't locked in until just two months before kick-off.

It came after a former long-term deal between the government in the state and the NRL was blown up over undelivered but previously promised stadium funding.

News Corp are reporting the decision for 2024 comes despite bids also being on the table from the Victorian and Queensland state governments.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has previously indicated the grand final will likely be sold into the future on a year-by-year basis to the highest bidder.

The decision for 2024 has reportedly already been told to club authorities just days out from kick-off of the season in Las Vegas, with the decider to be played at Accor Stadium in Homebush, which boasts a capacity of 83,500. The stadium, which is the home ground for both the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs, will also host State of Origin 1 this year.

It's understood the NRL and ARLC are open to the idea of a longer-term deal with the New South Wales government, but that will hinge on further funding for suburban grounds around in Sydney.

The 2024 NRL grand final will be played in its traditional slot being the first Sunday in October, this year, October 6.