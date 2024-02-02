The NRL are reportedly in talks with Travis Kelce and James Kelce to have the duo attend the Las Vegas season launch on March 3 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Fox League have confirmed that the NRL has been in talks with the two future NFL Hall of Famers since the beginning of December as they look to create one of the biggest NRL events in the game's history.

The publication also reports that they are aiming to get former South Sydney Rabbitohs forward and current NFL player Jordan Mailata to attend the season opener. They are presently in talks with him.

“If the Kelce brothers would like to come to the season-opener in Las Vegas then we'll be more than happy to accommodate them,” NRL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys told Fox League.

It is understood that the NRL will also invite the brothers to travel to Australia later this year and attend a State of Origin game between New South Wales and Queensland.

If either one of the Kelce brothers attends the games in Las Vegas, it is bound to cause worldwide news and will easily attract more attention towards NRL.

The NRL would also be hoping that if Travis Kelce attends he will bring girlfriend and world-renowned singer Taylor Swift with him. However, due to current circumstances, Swift will be in Singapore kicking off her 12-month worldwide Eras tour.