The NRL has released the schedule for the 2020 pre-season trial matches.

Highlights include a showdown between the Roosters and St Helens, the return of NRL Nines in Perth, the All Stars game on the Gold Coast and the first trial featuring NRL teams in Papua New Guinea.

The Broncos play four trials over the three weekends and are the only club to play more than two trials.

The Raiders, Eels, Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles play just one trial each.

The Sharks and Bulldogs will face off in the first ever trial in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, February 22 at Port Moresby.

The Storm and Cowboys go head-to-head at Casey Fields on Saturday, February 29 as fans from Melbourne’s south east will get to see their club in action.

Full NRL trial dates

*All kick-offs listed as local time