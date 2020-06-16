The NRL has landed on a decision for Isaac Moses’ accreditation as a league player agent, cancelling his position unless an appeal is applied.

Moses aided client Tim Mannah in giving false and misleading evidence during an investigation by the NRL, breaching his Accredited Agent conduct in 2017 and was deemed to have further breached rules that represent the behaviour of NRL players.

“Player agents have a very influential role in the game and with the players they represent. Where agents fail to adhere to the standards expected of them, we will intervene to take NRL Interim CEO Andrew Abdo told NRL Media.

“That is what we have done in this case after a thorough investigation by the League’s Integrity & Compliance Unit.”

Moses holds the right to appeal the league’s decision.

The cancellation of Moses’ registration as a player agent will not take effect as the league awaits for confirmation of an appeal to the independent Appeal Committee.

If an appeal is lodged by Moses, his accreditation as a player agent will continue until notified by the league.