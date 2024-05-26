The NRL are reportedly set to add an English Super League game to their Las Vegas itineary for 2025.

A successful first edition of the Vegas experiment saw the Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs make the trek across the world to open the NRL season.

Immediately afterwards, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys, speaking on Fox Sports hinted at the idea of more than two games being played in 2024.

It's now understood, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, that the NRL have been in discussions with the English Super League for rugby league's second biggest competition to stage a game in the American entertainment capital as part of a triple-header.

Approximately 1000 English fans are believed to have made the trip across to the USA for the NRL's season-opener this year and that number could climb for the Allegiant Stadium games if English teams are added to the picture.

It's believed the addition of a Super League game has in fact delayed the NRL's announcement of the 2025 teams travelling, with it also understood the four teams who went this year are little to no chance of backing up.

The Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm are believed to be among the favourites, while the Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders have also expressed interest.

The report suggests the Warrington Wolves, currently coached by former South Sydney Rabbitohs' player and assistant Sam Burgess, are the English favourites to make the trip and open their season in Las Vegas.

It's believed the Super League game would be played as the first of the triple-header at around lunchtime in Las Vegas, with the NRL games - which were held in the evening in Las Vegas - then being staged hours later for an afternoon timeslot on the east coast of Australia as they were this year during the first installment.