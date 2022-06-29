The 2022 State of Origin series decider has been sold out two weeks before kick-off.

It will mean all three games of the series will be played with the sold out sign up ahead of kick-off, after Game 1 and 2 in Sydney and Perth respectively sold out in the hours leading up to kick-off.

The NRL confirmed on Sunday ahead of Game 2 in Perth that no tickets were left for the game, while only single tickets remained for the Brisbane decider at the 52,500-seat capacity Suncorp Stadium.

The famous Queensland venue, the home of Origin for as long as it's existed outside of a brief period of renovations, has hosted plenty of deciders over its time, with the last of those coming during the famous 2020 series.

Wayne Bennett managed to coach a severely outgunned Queensland team to a series victory in front of 49,155 fans with the series played after the NRL grand final following the COVID shutdown mid-season.

Other deciders hosted at Lang Park in the last decade came in 2017, 2015 and 2012, with crowds of 52,540, 52,500 and 52,437 packing out the venue respectively. Queensland won all three of those games.

This year's decider, to be played on Wednesday, July 13, will see the Blues take the momentum after a blowout win in Perth during Game 2. That followed Queensland's surprise win in enemy territory during the series-opener in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed in a statement that the game would be sold out, and across the men's and women's series, more than 200,000 fans will have passed through the gates.

“Thank you to our fans for showing your support for both men’s and women’s State of Origin,” Abdo said.

“A captivating series will be attended by more than 200,000 fans and will all come down to a decider on July 13.”

The game will kick-off at 8:10pm (AEST).