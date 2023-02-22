Club legend and 2008 premiership-winning captain Matt Orford has returned back to Manly and will step into a coaching role.

Announced yesterday, Orford will take up the position of the Sea Eagles U16s Development Coach for this season.

In his role as a development coach, Orford will work and help develop the next generation of superstars in the Manly academy, with the idea being that the players will then form the bulk of the club's Harold Matthews Cup (under-17s) team next season.

Nicknamed "The Ox", Orford's career began with the Northern Eagles in 2000. However, he would only play 11 games that season before moving to the Melbourne Storm the following year.

After a 120-game stint with the Storm, he would return home to the Sea Eagles in 2006. Appointed as captain on his arrival he led Manly to the Grand Final in 2007 and 2008. Orford managed to captain the team to the premiership in 2008 and was awarded the Dally M Medal in the same season.