The schedule for the NRL pre-season has been confirmed and will feature rival matches such as the Rabbitohs versus the Roosters and the Broncos versus the Cowboys.

Split across two weeks, the clubs will play two matches before the official 2024 regular season begins, with a potential prize of $100,000 up for grabs.

It is understood that the Panthers are willing to miss the pre-season challenge to take on the Wigan Warriors in the 2024 World Club Challenge match, per the Herald.

With the event being held in Australia this year, Penrith will need to travel to England for the annual prestigious fixture.

“If the World Club Challenge comes to fruition, we're happy not to play a trial,” Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said via SMH.

“We're working with Wigan, NRL and Super League are in dialogue at the moment about the game, and we're working on the premise we'll be heading there.

"Our players who do not travel over will need a game but whether that's an actual trial I'm not sure.”

Pre-Season Schedule

NRL All Stars 2024

Friday, February 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium: Indigenous All Stars women v Māori All Stars women (TBA Time)

Friday, February 16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium: Indigenous All Stars men v Māori All Stars men (TBA Time)

Week One

Thursday, February 15

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm at Belmore Sports Ground (19:00)

Saturday, February 17

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights at Industree Group Stadium (13:45)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters at Industree Group Stadium (15:45)

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders at Netstrate Jubilee Stadium (17:55)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Netstrate Jubilee Stadium (20:05)

Sunday, February 18

New Zealand Warriors vs Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium (14:00)

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys at BB Print Stadium (16:00)

The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium (18:15)

Week Two

Friday, February 23

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at PointsBet Stadium (18:00)

Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium (20:00)

Saturday, February 24

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights at TBC (13:45)

New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins at Go Media Stadium (15:45)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos at 4 Pines Park (17:55)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Stadium (20:05)

Sunday, February 25

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys at Seiffert Oval (15:00)

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels at North Ipswich Reserve (17:00)