Wests Tigers fans will have to wait for their first look at Lachlan Galvin, with the youngster ruled out of the club's opening Pre-Season Challenge match.

Set to compete against the New Zealand Warriors, the club confirmed that Galvin has been ruled out after sustaining a calf injury in training leading up to the game.

While his return date is unknown at this stage, the five-eighth will return to Sydney and "will undergo scans on what is said to be only a minor strain".

In his place, talented young halfback Iverson Matai will enter the squad. Matai, who is a member of the extended NSW Cup squad, was recruited from the Canterbury Bulldogs last year and was a member of the team's SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup in 2023.

When: Sunday, February 18, 2pm (AEDT)

Where: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Setu Tu 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Bunty Afoa 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Tom Ale 11. Jackson Ford 12. Jacob Laban 13. Kalani Going

Interchange: 14. Eddie Ieremia 15. Zyon Maiu'u 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith 17. Leka Halasima 18. Patrick Moimoi 20. Etuate Fukofuka 21. Toni Tupouniua 22. Ben Farr 23. Luke Hanson 24. Moala Graham-Taufa 25. Geronimo Doyle 26. Quinnlan Tupou 27. Paul Roache

Wests Tigers

1. Jahream Bula 2. Charlie Staines 3. Solomona Faataape 4. Declan Casey 5. Junior Tupou 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Asu Kepaoa 13. Alex Seyfarth

Interchange: 14. Iverson Matai 15. Josh Feledy 16. Fonua Pole 17. Samuela Fainu 18. Kit Laulilii 19. Sione Fainu 20. Jake Simpkin 21. Tallyn Da Silva 22. Heath Mason 23. Alexander Lobb 24. Tony Sukkar 25. Navren Willett 26. Nick Lui Toso 27. Reuben Porter 28. Sione Latoa-Vaihu

Referee: Chris Sutton