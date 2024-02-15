Zero Tackle examines all the players from each club's pre-season team that are yet to make their NRL debut at their respective clubs.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
- Eli Clark (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Bronson Xerri (Returns to NRL after playing with Cronulla Sharks)
- Kitione Kautoga (Joined from the Wests Tigers)
- Jordan Samrani (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Jaeman Salmon (Joined from the Penrith Panthers)
- Poasa Faamausili (Joined from The Dolphins)
- Harry Hayes (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Joash Papalii (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Reece Hoffman (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Jack Todd (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Joseph O'Neill (Captain of 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup team)
- Luke Smith (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Lipoi Hopoi (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- William Afualo (Spent last season in the Jersey Flegg Cup)
- Tuipulotu Katoa (Joined from the Sydney Roosters)
- Keagan Russell-Smith (Captain of 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup team)
- Suliasi Prescott (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Caius Faatili (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Lazarus Vaalepu (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Coby Williamson (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Treigh Stewart (Joined from St George Illawarra Dragons)
- Cole Geyer (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Sheldon Diaz (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Thomas Rafter (Spent last season in the QLD Cup)
- Karauria Stokes-Mahara (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Stanley Huen (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Mitchell Jennings (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy)
- Angus Hinchey (Member of Melbourne Storm Academy & Under-19s QLD representative)
- Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa (Joined from Parramatta Eels)
- Regan Hughes (Spent last season in the NSW Cup)
- Jake Toby (Spent last season in the NSW Cup with Manly Sea Eagles)