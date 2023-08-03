Targeted by several NRL clubs, Lachlan Lam has made an immediate call on his future, re-signing with the Leigh Leopards until the end of 2025.

The Papua New Guinea international and former Roosters playmaker has been a revelation in the Super League and has helped guide the Leopards to success in the competition after being promoted from the second tier at the beginning of the year.

This season he has accomplished seven tries and 20 try assists in 19 games for the Leopards. His incredible form has seen him linked to several clubs, including the Canberra Raiders, as multiple clubs tried to lure him to a return back to the NRL.

Lachlan grew up in the Eastern Suburbs from a rugby league family. His father, Adrian Lam, is a former Queensland Maroons captain who appeared in 14 State of Origin games between 1995-2000 and played 146 NRL games for the Roosters across seven seasons.

Before moving to England to play with the Leigh Leopards, Lachlan Lam appeared in 31 games for the Roosters between 2019-2022. A member of the club's youth system since age 13, he earned selection into the Queensland U16 team in 2014.

While he was the first-choice five-eighth for the Roosters in 2021, playing a total of 20 games, his spot was overtaken by Luke Kleary and Sam Walker. His original move to England was also marked by his father earning the head coaching role of Leigh.

In an official media release put forward by the Leopards, the club's Head of Rugby, Chris Chester spoke about the importance of securing Lam's future for the next two seasons.

“Lachlan signing a new two-year deal represents one of the biggest, if not the biggest, signings our club has made in a few years," Chester said.

“There has been a lot of speculation around Lachlan and his future, and we have kept in constant dialogue with him and his agent. I am delighted to get it over the line and it represents a huge statement of intent by the player and club.

“Lachlan's form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well this year, and so to be able to put an end to the speculation is a real plus.

“Lachlan made a great debut in the Summer Bash last year and in the second half of last season played a big part in the team achieving promotion.

“He has benefited from the continuity of the spine of the team, playing alongside Ben Reynolds or Joe Mellor at half, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata in the pack. He has also been playing off some great work by the middles, with Tom Amone and Robbie Mulhern in outstanding form.

“While all those factors have made Lachlan's job easier, he has proved a consistent performer over the past 12 months and has great potential to improve his game even further in an environment where his talent is able to thrive.

“I'd like to thank (club owner) Derek (Beaumont) for his continued support of the club and Lachlan's agent Sam Ayoub for getting this deal done.”