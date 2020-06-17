With powerful NRL player agent Isaac Moses having licence revoked on Tuesday night, players that were represented by him can have their contracts terminated, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

It comes as Moses breached his agent obligations back in 2017 when he helped former Parramatta player Tim Mannah to give false evidence in a bid to mislead an NRL Integrity & Compliance Unit investigation.

With the ruling, it means that players that were under Moses such as Cameron Smith, Mitchell Moses, Matt Lodge, David Klemmer, Josh Hodgson are all free to terminate their contract and in doing so can also claim a six per cent management fee.

It also means that players could gain extra money as Lodge could gain an extra $200,000 for the next four years if he chooses to part ways with Moses.

Likewise, Newcastle player David Klemmer could claim an extra $150,000 for the next three years and Hodgson could collect an extra $80,000 during the next two years.

Moses has already lost high profile players such as Dally M medalist James Tedesco, Eels player Nathan Brown and Catalans Dragons player Israel Folau.