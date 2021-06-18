The Annual poll of 100 NRL players has been conducted and has already thrown up its first major discussion point in anointing a new number one player in the game.

For the first time in a long time James Tedesco wasn’t recognised as the game’s best with Panthers and Blues superstar Nathan Cleary revealed as the new number one.

The result was discussed on Rugby League Outlaws after dividing social media three-ways.

“We’ve had some debate off air. Someone thinks it’s Turbo, I still think it’s Teddy” said co-host Terry Mortimer.

Dan Nichols agreed with the result, backing in the Penrith superstar’s nod for top spot.

“I think it’s Nathan Cleary,” he said.

Nathan Cleary is the best player in the game by the length of the Flemington straight lmaooo we are a mess. #PantherPride — Ryan Oliver (@Superman6927) June 11, 2021

“I think they (the players) have it absolutely right. He showed it last Wednesday Night”

Despite both agreeing recently that Tom Trbojevic was the most important player to his team’s success, opinion seem to be split between Cleary and Tedesco.

Best Player in the world James Tedesco about to save Magic Round. Let’s go!! #NRL #NRLMagicRound pic.twitter.com/l2VStTazAv — Thomas Costigan (@ThomasCostigan_) May 15, 2021

“Everything good that happened for NSW went through Cleary. He’s the best player in the league at the moment but Teddy’s been the best for so long” Mortimer added.

Despite agreeing with Tedesco’s brilliance, Nichols doubled down Cleary’s deserved crown as the game’s new top dog.

“I thought he (Cleary) was robbed of a Dally M last year and I think he’ll get it in a canter this year,” Nichols said.

Watch the best player in the world discussed via the Rugby League Outlaws