The NRL are planning to bring back Magic Round for the 2021 season after the concept was deemed a major success, with the idea ruled out of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Magic Round sees all 16 sides play out one round of matches at the same city, with the 2019 campaign played in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Peter V’landys revealed that the NRL are working on reviving the concept as Australia takes a strong hold of the pandemic, with little community transmission across the country.

V’landys lauded the works of former Queensland minister Kate Jones, who was appointed to the ARL commission after unanimous recommendation from the nomination committee.

“We were aware that there were other opportunities for her and she’s such a star recruit we had to move quickly to get her,” V’landys said.

“I was more than pleased we were able to get her because if we left it any longer we might not have.

“What I like most about her is she lives and breathes rugby league, she just loves it. And her experience in the education sector is how we can have relationships with the schools for participation.

“When we did the skill matrix she satisfied a number of those we needed for the board. And the other thing is we wanted someone that lived in Queensland. We don’t want rugby league to just be about New South Wales.”

Jones has been a passionate advocate for her state, believing Brisbane should have hosted the NRL Grand Final when ANZ stadium was under development.

When the SCG was chosen as the preferred destination, Jones said it was a “kick in the guts” and that she “felt like a Raiders fan from the grand final”.

The NSW government soon halted plans for the stadium’s upgrade and allowed the prestigious venue to hold the season decider.

V’landys has even looked to Jones’ advice for the NRL’s expansion plans.

“One of the things I asked her in the interview was, ‘what do you think about a second team in Brisbane?’ If anyone can give you that expertise or feeling it’s someone that’s there,” V’landys said.

“She comes with a lot of advantages for the commission.”