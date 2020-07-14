The NRL is considering relocating the entire competition to Queensland as potential COVID-19 restrictions could lead to a second halting of the season, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Powerbrokers within the NRL have been working on contingency plans within the last 48 hours, including moving all 16 teams to Queensland – a plan that has been discussed in the past.

This comes as Campbelltown and Liverpool, two areas where dozens of NRL players reside, were declared COVID-19 hotspots by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

ARL Chairman Peter V’landys has admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday morning that there is already a relocation plan that could be used.

The NRL has 10 rounds to play, plus four weeks of finals remaining after this weekend’s matches.

Channel Nine commentator Phil Gould, someone who is close to V’landys, has spoken on the NRL’s readiness to move interstate on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“What I do know is the NRL is prepared,” Gould said.

“This will not exclude moving all teams to Brisbane to a safe environment to continue the competition if they have to. They’re ready and loaded.

“They are ready to go, if in fact the borders shut again and we’re in lockdown again, Peter V’landys will pick up the teams and move them to Queensland or anywhere else he has to do to keep the competition going. He will do everything and anything he can to play. They’ve got it prepared. They’re ready. Planes are at the ready.”