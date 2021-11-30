Former Brisbane Broncos' half Anthony Milford has had his career plunged into doubt, with the NRL releasing a statement saying they will refuse to register a new contract will criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Milford signed a one-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2022 season following the expiration of his deal with the Brisbane Broncos, where he had been since moving from the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2015 season.

Milford played 151 games for the Broncos over a period of seven years, however, never reached the heights projected of him after a run to the 2015 grand final alongside the now-departed Ben Hunt, with the club paying a staggering $1 million per season for his services.

It was thought his release from the Broncos would see Milford struggle to pick up a new deal, however, the Rabbitohs camre to the party to hand him a lifeline, where it was thought he would take a bench role in replacing the retiring Benji Marshall.

However, the NRL have decided today the contract won't be registered with Milford currently accused of three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm after allegedly assaulting three bystanders - a man and two women - who intervened in an argument between Milford and his wife Miri, while he was also charged with wilful damage involving a vehicle after allegedly throwing a garbage bin at a car.

An NRL statement confirmed Milford's contract wouldn't be registered.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has advised player Anthony Milford and the South Sydney Rabbitohs that it will not consider registering a contract for the player until criminal proceedings against Milford have been completed," the statement read.

Given the severity of the allegations, particularly that two charges allege violence against women, the NRL will not consider an application for registration until the court process is complete.

“Milford was arrested on 20 September 2021 and charged with 3 counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and 1 count of wilful damage involving a vehicle.”

The Rabbitohs have since supported the statement and view to not register the contract, with the club making no further comment until the conclusion of legal proceedings.