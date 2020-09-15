The NRL has decided to half the number of Bunker officials following Saturday night’s howler decision that denied the Roosters a try against Newcastle, per nrl.com.au.

The decision is said to be the result of a disagreement between two match review officials, with the league now cutting the number of Bunker members down to one per match.

The incident saw Sydney’s Lindsay Collins denied a try after an apparent obstruction from Nat Butcher.

Graham Annesley has since acted on the incident, suggesting the league changes its current format before the upcoming finals series.

The NRL released the following statement:

“Similarly, by reducing the number of people involved in the review process, we feel Bunker officials will also feel more confident in making decisions without consultation, thereby avoiding potential conflicting views or doubt that may on occasions be created by the involvement of a second review official.

“Importantly though, these changes will be invisible to our Clubs and fans on game day. The primary expectation of everyone involved in the game is to see the Bunker make prompt, accurate decisions.

“They have no interest in what happens behind the scenes so they will notice no difference during games other than what we believe will be improved decision-making.

“Along with all other aspects of officiating and football related matters, these changes will be reviewed at the end of the season for further Commission input and approval.”

The changes will come into place prior to the beginning of round 19.