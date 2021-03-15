Sydney Roosters teenager Joseph Suaalii has reportedly received approval from the NRL to be able to play in the league at the age of 17, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The highly-touted youngster has been a prominent figure at Bondi since making a switch from the Rabbitohs following much debate over his future.

With his unapparelled ability at such a a young age, the Roosters filed for an exemption that would allow the Kings product to feature in the NRL despite not being 18 years of age or older.

Suaalii featured in the Roosters’ affiliated side North Sydney on the weekend, scoring two tries from centre.

With the ARL rubberstamping their approval of the Roosters’ request on Monday, Suaalii is now in line to feature in the Roosters’ clash against Wests on Sunday.

