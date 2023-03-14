Newcastle will not be given salary cap dispensation if they opt to stand down co-captain Kalyn Ponga after suffering his fourth concussion in ten months over the weekend.

Ponga lasted just 80 seconds before being assisted off the field by the Knights' trainer after copping a head knock attempting to tackle Asu Kepaoa, getting his head caught in the wrong spot before dropping to the turf.

The club was forced to stand their marquee man down for the remainder of the season last year after the then-fullback copped his third concussion in six weeks whilst playing for the Knights, leaving the Maroon's future in doubt.

The five-eighth won't face the Dolphins on Friday, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'll play the following week. Newcastle are currently considering giving the 24-year-old a spell away from the game, however it doesn't appear they'll be receiving salary cap assistance in that case.

Salary cap dispensation is solely for either injuries suffered in rep games, career-ending injuries, which force players to hang up the boots before the end of the season, or players under the no-fault stand-down policy.

None of which applies to Kalyn's situation.

Currently on a reported $1.4 million per season, Ponga's sole absence would sit just over 15% of their salary cap on the sidelines, not to mention the rest of the injuries throughout the squad.

Andrew Abdo confirmed the Knights wouldn't receive dispensation.

"The salary cap auditor has provisions within his remit to look at career-ending injuries, and also can look at long-term injuries as well," the NRL CEO told AAP.

"Any type of dispensation would need to be handled case-by-case by the salary cap auditor within the rules.

"But if there is an opportunity for us to modernise our rules based on what we are seeing in the game or based on what we would like to see in the game.

"There is the avenue to explore that.

"But that is something that would be done post-season and not during the season." James Graham is a massive advocate of player health and welfare, so much so he's offered to donate his brain to science one day, and hopes the NRL will make the right call. "My advice would be to be guided by the medical professionals," Graham told AAP. "The powerbrokers - people like Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys - they're fully aware of what's at stake here. "It's difficult, and I don't envy their position where they'll likely be judged on this in years to come. "From what I've witnessed so far is they do have the athletes' long-term health needs when it comes to degenerative brain issues." The Knights have named a vastly undermanned team to face the Dolphins on Friday night, the club's first home game of the season, and missing a third of their top 30 to injury.