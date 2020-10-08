League legend Ben Elias has criticised the NRL judiciary’s decision to rule out Panthers back-rower Viliame Kikau from club’s preliminary final next weekend.
The Penrith star was found guilty of a dangerous throw which led to a one-match suspension, where Kikau will now miss the Panthers first preliminary final since 2014.
The 25-year-old was found guilty for throwing Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves into a dangerous position.
The decision was made in 15 minutes by judiciary panel members Ben Creagh, Sean Garlick and Dallas Johnson.
Speaking on NRL 360 on Wednesday night, Elias said the judiciary should use some “common sense” in the future.
“Absolutely ridiculous. Ridiculous, ridiculous. Unbelievable.” Elias said when asked about the Kikau verdict.
“This is a bloke who’s a superstar. The players deserve a little bit of leeway.
“This is the second biggest game of his career coming up and he’s going to miss it, and for what? It’s the spectators that are going to miss out.
“He’s the superstar, Penrith are on a roll, he’s a fantastic celebrity out west, and they’re not going to see him in the second-biggest game of the year.”
League great Geoff Toovey agreed, stating a fine would have been a suitable charge.
“I understand he could have been penalised, (received) a fine, but a whole game, a semi-finals match…” Toovey said on the program.
“I know we’ve got to take players’ safety into account … but I agree with you Ben … I don’t think that was a dangerous tackle”
What idiots.
So if your really good you should be able to get away with breaking the rules. If your really good you shouldn’t get punished equally. What idiots.
So what because his team is on a roll and he’s a celebrity he should be treated differently. Don’t bring in the spectators are going to miss. Kikau as a professional knows the rules and knows the punishments of his actions. If he breaks the rules he’s going to face the consequences. Yes the fans miss out on Kikau playing but it’s his own fault.
What’s next Jack De Belin is sentenced for Jail for his rape case but because he’s a star he should get treated differently. Or Bronson Xerri because he’s a star he shouldnt get banned for doing drugs either.
It’s these kind of stupid takes which lead to bigger issues
Well the tackle may have started out as putting the player in a dangerous position. Then he was put down gently on his chest / stomach.
Hargreaves has been suspended many times. Did another head high hit. He gets a fine.
So if you play for the Roosters or similarly favoured clubs , it’s all good. Just a fine & you’re good to play. If you play for the Panthers , it’s you’re a very bad boy & you must be suspended. It’s not for the first time that Penrith have copped the rough end of the stick , when it comes to suspensions.
Penrith should use this as yet more motivation to Win through to the Grand Final. Given that they were minor premiers by a bit, they at least deserve to make the Grand Final.