NRL legends Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have called for the Parramatta Eels to clean out their roster for next season as they attempt to reach the Grand Final once again.

Since making the 2022 NRL Grand Final, the Eels have been on a downward spiral, which culminated in last week's termination of former head coach Brad Arthur.

Attempting to win their first title since 1986, the Eels have lost five consecutive matches and haven't looked like winning since the injuries to Mitchell Moses and Clinton Gutherson.

Former NSW Blues coach and NRL legend Brad Fittler stated that the club's roster isn't strong enough to contend with other premiership contenders such as the Panthers, Broncos, Storm and Roosters.

This comes after they failed to find suitable replacements for Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore, Ray Stone, Oregon Kaufusi, and Nathan Brown, all of whom have left since the 2022 Grand Final for new destinations.

"They failed two years ago, and then they let go six forwards and no backs," Brad Fittler said on Nine's Freddy and the Eighth.

"I couldn't understand that … (the departing players) were all part of their starting (lineup) or they played a big part coming off the bench.

"They've had no depth to replace them since."