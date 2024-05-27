David Klemmer has accepted an early guilty plea for a dangerous contact charge and will serve a three-game suspension, becoming the only player banned after Round 12.

The suspension couldn't come at a worse time for the Tigers, who have now lost eight matches straight with their first season under Benji Marshall falling to bits rapidly.

Klemmer was pinged for a hip drop tackle on Kulikefu Finefeuiaki during Friday night's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys and hit with a Grade 2 charge - as it's the third on his rolling record, three matches was the penalty with an early plea.

The charge worked fans into a frenzy given Valentine Holmes had been sin binned for a hip drop earlier in the evening (Klemmer was allowed to stay on the field), but only hit with a Grade 1 charge the followiing morning which will see him pay $1800 with the early guilty plea.

The only other charges to come out of Round 12 were against Sydney Roosters' forward Victor Radley for a high shot on Canberra Raiders' fullback Jordan Rapana, and South Sydney Rabbitohs Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell who was slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a hip drop against Parramatta Eels' back Sean Russell.

Radley, who picked up a first offence on his record, pays $1000, while Mitchell pays $3000.

NRL judiciary wrap: Round 12

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Grade 1 dangerous contact, early guilty plea, $1800

David Klemmer (Wests Tigers), Grade 2 dangerous contact, early guilty plea, 3 matches

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea, $1000

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Grade 1 dangerous contact, early guilty plea, $3000