Parramatta Eels lock Nathan Brown is set to miss the next two weeks of the NRL as he couldn’t get his charge downgraded at the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.



Brown was charged with having a grade two high tackle on Sydney Roosters player Victor Radley.

Brown went to the judiciary to appeal the charge in a bid to downgrade it to a grade one but, the bid was unsuccessful.



It means he will miss the Eels’ upcoming Round 7 clash with the Canberra Raiders as well as their Round 8 clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.