Former five-club hooker James Segeyaro has linked up with close mate and business partner Corey Norman in a move to French rugby league outfit Lezignan for the 2022/23 season.

Segeyaro, who joined the Sea Eagles in 2022, departs the Northern Beaches club after just one appearance under Des Hasler.

He joined Manly after a strong run of form at the state league level, eventually linking up with the sixth NRL club of his career.

Segeyaro has played over 150 games of top-flight football, beginning his career with the Cowboys in 2011 before stints with Penrith, Cronulla, Brisbane and English Super League club Leeds Rhinos.

The 31-year-old is set to again head abroad, signing with Lezignan and linking up with Norman and three-time Australian representative James Maloney in the south of France.

Norman has also recently signed with Lezignan, joining from fellow French club Toulouse.

Lezignan revealed the signing of Segeyaro in a club statement on Thursday night AEDT, confirming the hooker had been in contact with Norman prior to the move.

The trio of Segeyaro, Norman and Maloney combines for a wealth of NRL experience and is sure to buoy Lezignan's playmaking stocks for the season ahead.