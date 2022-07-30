Pre-game fireworks are no more, with the NRL issuing a strong warning to clubs over their use.

Fireworks have long been used alongside teams running onto venues to start games, however, the NRL have reportedly banned their use after a number of instances of games being held up from starting in recent weeks.

While many games have been delayed, or started in smokey conditions, it was a game in Penrith between the Sharks and Panthers last weekend which brought the issue to a head and forced action, with Sharks' fullback Will Kennedy unable to see the ball.

In rather comical circumstances, the wind blew the smoke from the fireworks straight down the middle of the ground to the area where Penrith would kick-off into.

Ashley Klein - who refereed the contest - originally delayed the start, but once the smoke had cleared the 40-metre line, allowed the game to commence.

The smoke hadn't cleared the rest of the field however, and the Sharks were lucky to get away without an error to commence the contest.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a memo sent to clubs suggests pre-game fireworks need the approval of the NRL.

“On a number of occasions over recent weeks fireworks have been used as teams take the field resulting in a plume of smoke hanging over the field of play as the game commences,” The NRL wrote.

“This obviously has the potential to affect the vision of players from both competing teams and could negatively impact play.”

“Under no circumstances are fireworks to be placed on the field of play at any time before the game without the prior approval of (Annesley). Also, for safety reasons no fireworks are to be placed anywhere near the Players tunnel as the Players enter the field”.

It's understood no fireworks will be used within five minutes of kick-off moving forward.