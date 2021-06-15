The NRL Integrity Unit are reportedly investigating an incident involving Victor Radley, who was allegedly kicked off a flight in Queensland.

As reported by Fox Sports, the Roosters forward had ventured to the Gold Coast to watch the Roosters’ clash with the Titans over the weekend.

Radley, who was not travelling with teammates given he is currently serving a suspension, was reportedly one of several men who were asked to leave a flight returning to Sydney on Saturday night.

It is understood that Radley was allegedly intoxicated at the time, but was not abusive or violent.

Radley reportedly returned to Sydney the next day on board a flight with Roosters officials, with the club bringing the league’s attention to the incident shortly after