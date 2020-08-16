There were a number of injuries to come out of yesterday’s fixtures.

The Gold Coast lost Jai Arrow to a shoulder injury and Dale Copley with a pectoral muscle tear, while their opponents, the Sharks, have their own injury concerns with Shaun Johnson (groin) and Josh Dugan (knee).

The Broncos have their own injury concerns with Jake Turpin breaking his hand.

Melbourne with be without Suliasi Vunivalu for the next 4-6 weeks after he suffered a fractured jaw against the Roosters.

Roosters playmaker Luke Keary has been released from hospital after fears of an internal injury. Teammates Lachlan Liam suffered an ankle injury and will undergo scans, while Mitchell Aubusson left the field in the first half with a wrist injury.

Cronulla are hopeful they will be without Chad Townsend for two more weeks, while Andrew Fifita is a 50/50 chance of returning in round 15.