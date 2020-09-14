Three players will be facing two weeks on the sidelines following a review of Sunday’s NRL matches.

Cowboy Josh McGuire was slapped with a contrary conduct charge after he made a comment to referee Grant Atkins in their loss to the Storm.

The North Queensland prop was sent to the sin bin, and his 45 carry over points meant his penalty was escalated from one game to two.

Teammate John Asiata and Warriors man Jamayne Taunoa-Brown are also set for two games on the sidelines after they received grade two dangerous contact charges.

However, all three could reduce their bans via an early guilty plea.

Knight Kurt Mann and Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy were both charged over crusher tackles.

Kennedy was given a grade-one offence for his tackle on Jai Arrow in Brisbane’s loss to Gold Coast.

Mann was charged after his tackle on Rooster Brett Morris in their loss at the SCG on Saturday.

Mann will miss one match whether or not he fights his charge as a result of a seven-year incident-free discount, whilst Kennedy would face two-games if he is unsuccessful in his appeal.

Rabbitohs winger Dane Gagai copped a one-game ban for striking after he and West Tiger Luke Brooks were each staring down the barrel of a two-match ban after their scuffle on Thursday night.

Brooks has not announced whether he will challenge the charge, as he could be suspended for the full amount should he not enter a plea.

Tigers lock Alex Twal has been charged with grade-one dangerous contact for an incident with Souths prop Mark Nicholls.

Twal can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea, as can Eels forward Andrew Davey who was charged with dangerous contact for a tackle on Penrith player Dylan Edwards on Friday night.