St George Illawarra Dragons' prop Francis Molo has been handed a breach notice by the NRL after pleading guilty last month to a charge of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

No criminal conviction was recorded, with the judge in the case noting Molo's remorse for the actions and the forward was sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order.

The breach notice handed down by the NRL, which has already been accepted by the Dragons in a statement of their own on Thursday afternoon, states Molo will be suspended for two games and be fined $15,000. Of the $15,000, $5,000 will be suspended for a period of 18 months. He will also undergo an NRL-approved education and training course.

The breach notice handed down by the NRL also details that Molo's suspension for the off-field incident will only commence from Round 10 after the completion of a current suspension he is serving for a high tackle.

It means the earliest Molo can now return to the NRL field is Round 12.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued St George Illawarra Dragons player Francis Molo with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an incident at his home on December 17 last year," the NRL wrote in a statement announcing the breach notice on Thursday.

"On 22 March 2023, Molo entered a guilty plea at Port Kembla Local Court to a charge of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm. Molo was sentenced to an 18-month Conditional Release Order and issued an apprehended violence order for a period of two years. The Court did not record a conviction.

"The Breach Notice proposes a match suspension of 2 NRL Premiership Competition Matches, to be served from the commencement of Round 10 of the 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership, a fine of $15,000 ($5,000 suspended for a period of 18 months) and a requirement that Molo attend such education and training as is recommended by the NRL Education and Wellbeing team.

"Molo is currently serving a 3 match suspension following a charge by the Match Review Committee on 10 April (Grade 2 Careless High Tackle). That suspension has one match left to serve (Round 9).

"Molo has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

The Dragons said they supported the NRL's decision.

"The Dragons acknowledge and support the penalty handed down to Francis Molo by the NRL today," the club wrote.

"The Dragons have been advised Molo will be suspended for two NRL matches, to be served after his current high tackle suspension, and will be fined $15,000 of which $5,000 will be suspended.

"Molo last month pleaded guilty to one charge of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

"In electing not to record a criminal conviction, the judge noted Molo's genuine remorse for his actions.

"The Dragons take such matters extremely seriously.

"As such, Molo will undertake an NRL-approved program relating to his behaviour. This program is tailored for each individual and conducted by an independent body.

"He will also have ongoing support from the Dragons' wellbeing staff throughout the program and moving forward.

"The club will continue to provide ongoing support and assistance to Molo's family."