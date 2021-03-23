Banned Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri has been handed a four-year suspension by the NRL following an ongoing ant-doping investigation.

The Anti-Doping Tribunal have stated that they believe Xerri took testosterone with intent while knowing the possibility that the substance was listed as a prohibited product.

Having already spent over a year already serving the ban, Xerri’s four-year suspension will end in late 2023.

The NRL released a statement in regards to Xerri’s ban on Tuesday.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) Anti-Doping Tribunal has suspended Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri for 4 years,” the statement read.

“The Anti-Doping Tribunal, chaired by the Honourable Ian Callinan AC QC with panellists Dr Sharron Flahive and Mr Sean Garlick, found that Mr Xerri breached the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy in November 2019 when he tested positive to the presence of exogenous Testosterone, and its metabolites Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a, 17b-diol.

“The Tribunal found that Mr Xerri intentionally took testosterone in late 2019 knowing that the substance was either banned or that there was a serious risk that it was banned. The Tribunal also found that Mr Xerri’s actions were, on his own evidence, at best grossly negligent. The sanction imposed is the presumptive 4-year ban for the use of serious performance enhancing substances.

“Mr Xerri’s suspension is taken to have commenced on the date of his test on 25 November 2019 and will expire on 25 November 2023.

“The NRL will continue to offer Mr Xerri wellbeing support.”