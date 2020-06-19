Following another disappointing Broncos loss at the hands of the Knights, NRL great Andrew Johns has called for Brisbane to make changes and drop star five-eighth Anthony Milford.

The Broncos have now lost four in a row and have struggled to score a second half try since the seasons resumption, which is a trend that doesn’t look to end anytime soon unless something drastically changes.

Milford was disappointing against the Knights, with just four runs and nine metres gained. To make things worse for Milford, now there are calls for young half Tom Dearden to be promoted into the first grade to take over the role.

“They look clueless,” Johns said on Channel Nine.

“We’ve spoken about Milford for the past couple of weeks, I think he needs to be dropped, I’d be putting young Dearden in and giving him a shot.

“But the halves just aren’t playing together.

“They need to blow their attack up.

“(Seibold) needs some new ideas because they are legless.

“They scored one try tonight off an intercept. They are just clueless in attack.”

Dearden only played the five games in 2019 and because the NRL is without a reserves competition at the moment, the Broncos haven’t been willing to throw him into the deep end with a lack of match time and fitness.

After just four tries in four weeks, Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will look at the option of making changes to spark the Broncos into life.

Captain Alex Glenn returned to action on Thursday night after recovering from injury and believes its time the Broncos own up to their issues and fix them.

“We’ve got to have some tough conversations, we’ve got to be honest,” he said.

“The matter is, do you really want to be playing for this team?

“We’re professional athletes. We’ve got to be better, We’ve got to have each other’s back.”

Glenn also added that he doesn’t believe the coach has anything to do with the issues the team currently has, and the players need to take ownership for the current struggles.

“We’ve all got to look in the mirror and say ‘are you giving 100 per cent out on that field’?” he said.