NRL boss Andrew Abdo has flagged the league’s interest in adding a second club out of New Zealand as the 18th league license, stating the growing momentum of a 17th club is a stepping stone to the concept.

The league is set to make a call on its expansion plans later this year, with the NRL set to introduce a second Brisbane side with the Brisbane Jets, Redcliffe Dolphins and Brisbane Firehawks all in contention to join the competition.

Abdo revealed the NRL are looking into several key ideas that would dramatically alter the competition in the long run, including a player “trade window”, the addition of Sydney boutique stadiums and further developing the Nines as well as expanding the league.

The potential expansion of the league is likely to line up with a staggering window of free agents 👀 #NRLhttps://t.co/gbYJwPynWA — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) February 1, 2021

Following on from the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on the NRL last year mixed with its current unprecedented presence heading into 2021, Abdo told NRL.com that the league is looking into the future whilst battling the current financial climate.

“The plan for the NRL is to stabilise, renovate and then grow,” he said.

“We have to stay vigilant, we are going to have to get through a very complicated 2021 season, vaccines are still being rolled out and we are not sure what is going to happen with borders so we can’t take our eye of the ball.

“But at the same time we are busy laying the foundations for some very exciting long-term initiatives, whether it be how we develop talent, where we play and where our clubs are, or whether it is about the international game.