The NRL have announced the dates for week two of the 2020 finals series, with ticketing, broadcasting and general information all covered below.
NRL Finals Week 2 Fixtures
Semi-final one: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders, Friday 7:50pm AEDT at Sydney Cricket Ground
Semi-final two: Parramatta v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Saturday 7:50pm AEDT at Bankwest Stadium
Ticketing
Members will be available to buy tickets, check release dates, prices and stadium information via tickets.nrl.com/finals.
Broadcasting
Fox Sports and Channel Nine will broadcast all matches for the NRL 2020 Finals series.
Fan Information
Membership Information
Event Terms and Conditions
