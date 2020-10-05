The NRL have announced the dates for week two of the 2020 finals series, with ticketing, broadcasting and general information all covered below.

NRL Finals Week 2 Fixtures

Semi-final one: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders, Friday 7:50pm AEDT at Sydney Cricket Ground

Semi-final two: Parramatta v South Sydney Rabbitohs, Saturday 7:50pm AEDT at Bankwest Stadium

Ticketing

Members will be available to buy tickets, check release dates, prices and stadium information via tickets.nrl.com/finals.

Broadcasting

Fox Sports and Channel Nine will broadcast all matches for the NRL 2020 Finals series.

Fan Information

For any further fan information, you can visit here.

Membership Information

For any required information for club members, visit here.

Event Terms and Conditions

For event terms and conditions, visit here.