The Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters will open the 2024 NRL finals series at the foot of the mountains, with all Week 1 fixtures confirmed.

While the minor premiers would typically open the finals series, that won't be the case in 2024. It comes with the Cronulla Sharks only playing their final game of the regular season on Sunday, and unable to back up on a five-day turnaround.

That means their game against the Sharks will be shuffled onto Saturday afternoon in the Victorian capital with a 4pm (AEST) kick-off, the loser of which will receive a second chance.

Friday night's game at Penrith between the Panthers and Roosters will kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST).

In a surprising twist however, the NRL have confirmed the elimination final between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles will be played on Sunday afternoon.

That means the winner of Canterbury and Manly will have two less days in recovery than the loser of the Panthers and Roosters clash on Friday.

It means the other elimination final will be played on Saturday evening between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights, who beat the Dolphins to qualify this weekend.

Week 1 NRL finals 2024 fixtures

All times AEST.

Friday, September 13, 7:50pm

Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs Sydney Roosters (3rd) at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Saturday, September 14, 4:05pm

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Saturday, September 14, 7:50pm

Elimination final 1: North Queensland Cowboys (5th) vs Newcastle Knights (8th) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Sunday, September 15, 4:05pm

Elimination final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs (6th) vs Manly Sea Eagles (7th) at Accor Stadium, Homebush

How the rest of the finals work

Week 2

The losers of the two qualifying finals will clash with the two winners of the elimination finals. The two qualifying final winners advance to Week 3, while the losers of Week 1s elimination finals are eliminated.

Semi-final 1: Loser qualifying final 1 vs winner elimination final 1

Semi-final 2: Loser qualifying final 2 vs winner elimination final 2

Week 3

The two winners of the semi-finals play the two teams who had a week off, with the draw also crossing over.

Preliminary final 1: Winner qualifying final 1 vs winner semi-final 2

Preliminary final 2: Winner qualifying final 2 vs winner semi-final 1

Week 4

The two winners from the preliminary finals in Week 3 clash in the grand final.