Round 1 of the 2023 NRL season produced some major headlines that had the usual characters rushing to speculate on the rest of the year with some incredible overreactions.

The Dolphins won their inaugural NRL match against the highly-touted Roosters in the upset of the round, and the Broncos announced themselves with a win over the defending premiers by a single point.

Embed from Getty Images

Round Two: Tips and SuperCoach Notes

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Thursday 9th March 8:00pm | Bluebet Stadium, Penrith

Why the Panthers will win: Souths will be missing Jai Arrow and Tevita Tatola. The Panthers were dominated through the middle by the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan in Round One and players like James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota will be looking to bounce back. The usual suspects have been making mountains out of the Luai vs Salmon molehill all week, and that will have certainly lit a fire underneath the Panthers' halves. Penrith have lost their last two matches at Bluebet by a single point.

Why Souths will win: While Latrell Mitchell is carrying a niggling injury coming into the game, he's already lit the fuse by publicly stating that the Panthers are weaker this year. For most players, that kind of trash-talk can backfire spectacularly, but Mitchell can walk the walk. Lachlan Ilias had a career game last week and that will only free up Cody Walker who will be having a massive 2023.

Fansided tip: Panthers by 4

SuperCoach notes: Nathan Cleary had a super quiet game last week and still managed 50+. Don't trade him out. Ilias is a wait-and-see for a few weeks for a larger sample size. Cameron Murray should be in 100% of teams. Expect Soni Luke to get more minutes this week but don't trade him in just yet - Mitch Kenny still sits higher in the pecking order.



Embed from Getty Images

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Friday 10th March 6:00pm | Commbank Stadium, Sydney

Why the Eels will win: Nicho Hynes is out, potentially back in Round Four. That's a massive out for the Sharks, as he has his fingerprints on practically everything they do. Mitchell Moses still hasn't sorted out his 2024 contract and until that's settled, he must be putting a lot of pressure on himself to dominate.

Why the Sharks will win: Braydon Trindall had a sensational game standing in for Hynes and is undoubtedly an NRL-level halfback. Josh Hodgson had a solid game for the Eels last week but it's evident that he provided lower quality service to Moses and Brown than his predecessor Reed Mahoney. If Moses and Brown aren't firing, neither are the Eels.

Fansided tip: Eels by 8

SuperCoach notes: Mulitalo scored a dismal 9 last week and his form when Nicho Hynes is out of the team is poorer. He's a big risk. J'maine Hopgood should be in 100% of teams. Junior Paulo's score in Round One was inflated by a try but he still looked to be a solid POD. Bryce Cartwright should earn you some money but his job security is low. Teig Wilton should benefit from the suspension of Wade Graham.

Embed from Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Friday 10th March 8:00pm | Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Why the Broncos will win: Narrowly favourites at $1.84 at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium, it would be hard to tip against a team that took it to the defending premiers at their home ground. Adam Reynolds showed how important he is, while the backs were electric, particularly Herbie Farnworth. Cobbo is back to his best position on the wing, making way for the dynamic Reece Walsh. Haas, Riki and Carrigan were in a mood last week and are looking dangerous.

Why the Cowboys will win: There is so much scoring potential across the paddock in this Cowboys outfit, and there is a solidifying balance of youth and experience establishing. The Cowboys have the positional edge in Dearden vs Mam, and Robson vs Walters. That may prove the difference.

Fansided tip: Broncos by 7

SuperCoach notes: Scott Drinkwater looked dynamic and scored two tries, but only put on 60 SC points. He may just be a high-priced trap. Selwyn Cobbo could score a few meat pies running alongside a fired-up Farnworth against an at-times leaky Murray Taulagi and Peta Hiku. Haas showed last week that he is focused and could be a season-long keeper, while Carrigan was all class.

Embed from Getty Images

Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

Saturday 11th March 3:00pm | Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Why the Roosters will win: The Roosters will be burning after last week's shock loss to spoon-favourites, The Dolphins. They have too much class to repeat that kind of performance, and they are renowned slow starters. Surprisingly, they have named Victor Radley. Whether he plays or not remains to be seen, but he can change a game. Expect Brandon Smith to go up several gears at home in front of his new team's fans after a match to forget last week.

Why the Warriors will win: A number of Warriors who weren't predicted for big things stepped up last week, particularly Charnze Nikoll-Klokstad, Brayden Williame, Wayde Egan, Jackson Ford and Tohu Harris. The Warriors are renowned for being unpredictable, but their showing against the Knights was gritty, determined, skillful and measured.

Fansided tip: Roosters by 10

SuperCoach notes: Tohu Harris keeps doing Tohu Harris things. He's a safe bet. Marata Niukore looked disappointing and is a potential trade in the highly-saturated 2RF field. Jackson Ford looked tremendous but has poor job security in the coming weeks. Nikoll-Klokstad needs a few more games to prove he is good value. James Tedesco looked tired and sluggish last week, but you should never write off a champion like him. Sam Walker is a handy alternative at HFB. Brandon Smith should be given a few weeks to show what he is worth in 2023.

Embed from Getty Images

The Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders

Saturday 11th March 5:30pm | Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Why The Dolphins will win: Anyone who doubted the ability of Wayne Bennett to get his team up for a contest did so at their peril last week. The Dolphins will play their first match in front of a home crowd on a high. Their win was not a fluke either - they outplayed the Roosters for the majority of the match. The Dolphins showed how much value there is in their front row's experience with the Bromwich brothers, Felise Kaufusi and Mark Nicholls.

Why the Raiders will win: While they had a first round loss, they were playing against a solid Cowboys outfit in the humidity of Townsville on the back of a lengthy commute. Despite a slow start, the Raiders muscled up and nearly stole the win. Seb Kris will grow into his fullback role each week, and Joseph Tapine will recover from a quiet week to have a massive one.

Fansided tip: Raiders by 2

SuperCoach notes: Many have traded in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jamayne Isaako this week. They were stunning last week but they are not consistent SC high-scorers. Be wary. Jeremy Marshall-King picked up on his terrific form from the end of 2022 and could be a decent POD. He's a hard worker. Don't rage trade out Tapine - he is a consistently solid scorer who had a quiet week after a massive off-season.

Embed from Getty Images

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Saturday 11th March 7:35pm | AAMI Park, Melbourne

Why the Storm will win: Defeating their bogie team (The Eels) at Commbank Stadium in Round One with their star five-eighth cradling a compound fracture to the finger was determined. Harry Grant has the ability to win games on his own and demonstrated that. Nick Meaney showed he was more than just a fill-in fullback and was lurking everywhere. Welch, Katoa and King were looking very involved all game and will cause headaches for the Bulldogs who are light on troops up-front to start the season.

Why the Bulldogs will win: Reed Mahoney has been let off the leash that constrained him at the Eels. If the Bulldogs can learn to go with him, they will be far more competitive. There is no Papenhuyzen or Munster in this Round Two match-up. Cameron Ciraldo will have had some strong words to a team that completed at a dismal 58% in the first half against the Sea Eagles in Round One. Matt Burton is far too good a footballer to have a repeat performance of last week's shocker. Villiame Kikau will have taken things personally last week after being dismantled by Haumole Olakau'atu.

Fansided tip: Storm by 18

SuperCoach notes: Jahrome Hughes scores better when players like Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster are out. Nick Meaney offers great value and could cross the stripe and kick a bunch of goals in this contest. Will Warbrick will start to show his ability this week. Franklin Pele and Jacob Preston are bargain basement cheapies but keep an eye on their minutes as last week both struggled to get much opportunity.

Embed from Getty Images

Wests Tigers vs Newcastle Knights

Sunday 12th March 4:05pm | Leichhardt Stadium, Sydney

Why the Tigers will win: Apisai Koroisau captains the side again this week and appears to be starting the game. Last week he only played 48 minutes off the bench - a move that confused many punters. Adam Doueihi showed that he's going to be an absolute gun in 2023, looking almost the most dangerous player on the field. David Klemmer will be out to prove a point against his former team. Leichhardt on a Sunday afternoon favours the Tigers.

Why the Knights will win: Dane Gagai is welcomed back into an electric backline featuring Lachlan Miller, Bradman Best and Dominic Young. Jackson Hastings is still highly respected among Tigers supporters but may break a few hearts, showing how important he is to a structured style of play - something the Knights have been missing for some time. Kalyn Ponga has his hands on the ball more often at number 6, and players look to be buying into what he's trying to do.

Fansided tip: Tigers by 1

SuperCoach notes: Adam Doueihi could go big in this game, and is our tip for the highest scoring five-eighth in 2023. Careful getting on Hymel Hunt as Greg Marzhew is expected back in a week or two. Stefano Utoikamanu could prove to be the value buy of the season, but hold back a week or two more if you haven't yet got him in your side. Ponga is still priced under his potential.

Embed from Getty Images

St George-Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Sunday 12th March 6:15pm | Netsrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney

Why the Dragons will win: Avoiding the hype of Round One with a bye and having the opportunity to have a more settled start in front of a home crowd will advantage the Dragons. Ben Hunt has the potential to win games on his own, and will want to start 2023 well, considering many have written the Dragons off before a ball has been kicked. Talatau Amone could be a surprise inclusion after the NRL removed their no-fault stand-down block.

Why the Titans will win: If Kieran Foran plays, it will add plenty of weight. Many predicted that he'd be the one to unlock David Fifita's potential and last week he showed that to be the case. The Titans spine is slightly superior with AJ Brimson, Kieran Foran, Tanah Boyd and Sam Verrills. Their forward pack and bench also have the edge.

Fansided tip: Titans by 6

SuperCoach notes: Those rage-trading Alofiana Khan-Pereira should hold off for the moment, despite his single-digit showing last week. This match could prove to be a high-scoring affair and there's no denying he can find the try line as shown by his performance in the pre-season. Tanah Boyd looked solid, but it remains to be seen as to how much cash he will generate. He may be a slow burn. David Fifita just extended his contract and this could have a positive or negative impact on his SC scores. He also clearly looks better with Foran and Boyd in the halves.

Embed from Getty Images