The NRL has banned a league fan from attending games for two years after his involvement in a crowd brawl during Monday’s match between Wests and Parramatta at Stadium Australia.

The man was one of three patrons who exchanged blows during the scuffle, with security eventually intervening on the altercation and diffusing the situation.

The man was then removed from the venue and reportedly engaged in a second altercation with police.

Tensions between fans have boiled over at @StadiumAus this afternoon. One @theParraEels supporter taking a swing at another man, the pair exchanging blows. A @WestsTigers fan joining in. Security guards broke up the brawl. https://t.co/OF81oZFF1j 7NEWS at 6pm. #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/OQ1OZdWZGg — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 5, 2021

The NRL handed down the punishment to the man via a statement released on Thursday.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued a banning notice to a fan who engaged in an altercation with another patron at Monday’s Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels match at Stadium Australia,” the statement read.

“The fan also engaged in an altercation with NSW Police after being removed from the venue.

“Under the notice, the individual will be banned from all NRL fixtures in Australia and New Zealand for a minimum of 2 years.

“The NRL has a zero tolerance approach to any fan who engages in violence or abuse at NRL games.

“The individual has been advised of his rights to respond to the banning notice.”