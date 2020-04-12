Who scored a last-gasp try to give the Broncos a stunning 24-22 victory over the Titans on Good Friday 2017?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many tries did Josh Morris score in the 2017 Good Friday clash between the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What two players were sin-binned in the 2018 Good Friday clash between the Sharks and Storm?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the final score for the 2019 Easter Monday clash to open Bankwest Stadium between the Eels and Wests Tigers?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What percentage was the completion rate for the Bulldogs in the first half of the 2016 Good Friday clash against the Rabbitohs?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which Storm player fractured their left fibula in the 2016 Easter Monday clash against the Sharks?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who kicked the Golden Point for the Roosters against the Storm on Good Friday 2019?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many tries did the Eels scored in the last 17 minutes of the 2017 Easter Monday clash against the West Tigers?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which player scored the Bulldogs' only field goal in the 2015 Good Friday match against the Rabbtohs?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many Conversions did Cameron Smith kick for the Storm against the Warriors on Easter Monday in 2015?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
NRL Easter Weekend Quiz
0%